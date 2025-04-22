Tuesday MLB Best Bets, April 22 MLB Picks

2025 Record: 20-13 (+7.02 Units)

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians @ 6:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup:

Yankees: Will Warren (5.17 ERA, 1.40 WHIP in 15.2 Innings)

Guardians: Tanner Bibee (5.85 ERA, 1.50 WHIP in 20 Innings)

As President of the Will Warren fan club, even I can admit he and the Yankees are overvalued in this spot. At this point, Bibee is the much better starter and has had successful stints against the Yankees. The Guardians are at home where they typically thrive, and we get them as the underdog early.

The Guardians’ bullpen isn’t in a great spot, and the Yankees’ bullpen is. Considering the most significant edge in this game is the starting pitching matchup, I’m attacking this through the first five innings. Remember, if these two teams tie through five innings, we will receive our bet back.

Bibee threw twice against the Yankees in the postseason last year. His first start was not a good one, as he got into trouble, which meant the leash was short. Then, he dominated before Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run home run that ruined his shutout. He also faced them back in 2023, allowing two runs through five innings. Generally, he’s been successful against the Yankees.

However, the Yankees have a new lineup. Stanton and Soto saw him well, but Stanton is hurt, and Soto is a New York Met. Against this current Yankees lineup, Bibee has racked up 23 PA. In those 23 PA, New York is hitting .238 with a minuscule .242 xwOBA while striking out 30% of the time. Those are fantastic numbers, and Bibee is due to bounce back after his rough start against Baltimore.

Bibee’s stuff has not fallen off, and his chase and whiff rates are similar to last year, but his strikeout rate has fallen nearly 10%. I don’t expect that to last; he’s fully capable of being the front-line starter he has been for the past two seasons. This is a great buy-low opportunity for him.