MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for May 25, 2023

The model has the Rays leading through five innings in 60% of the simulations, giving them an implied first-five ML of -150. It likes the over in the full game because it has the Rays scoring the most runs of any team today. I think that edge is early, so I’m rolling with the Rays.

The Pick: Rays First 5 Innings -0.5 (+100) 1 U to win 1 U

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers @ 6:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Lucas Giolito vs. Alex Faedo

I don’t have much of a life outside of baseball, so I watched Alex Faedo’s tape last night to see if all of his expected stats back up what I see. It’s early, but I do love what I see from the first-round pick back in 2017.

Alex Faedo was considered one of the top pitching prospects in the draft, but injuries kept him from making his debut until last season. It wasn’t anything special, as he couldn’t command within the strike zone and routinely let up free passes. His 10% walk rate elevated his FIP and xERA to 5.53. This season, things have turned for the better in a limited sample.

This season, a lot has changed. The velocity and spin rates are up across the board. His fastball has an elite amount of horizontal break, and opponents only hit .214 against it with a .324 xwOBA. His slider is generating a 42% whiff rate, and opponents only hit .190 against it.

Home runs have been his issue thus far, as he’s allowed three runs in each of his three starts. He’s not allowing anything else, as he’s only allowed 12 hits and one walk in 15.2 innings. His xERA sits at 3.53, but his FIP sits at 6.09 due to the number of home runs and lack of strikeouts. I’m taking a gamble on him today; I like what I see.

Lucas Giolito will be on the other side, also turning in a solid season. His command has been much better, cutting his walk rate in half since the previous year. He’s not a very popular pitcher due to the variance year over year. Luckily, this seems like a year he’s figuring it out again. He’s faced the Tigers a number of times over the years. Through 182 PA, he’s rocking a .326 xwOBA and a .427 xSLG. Those numbers are solid, but this is a better version of Giolito than last year.