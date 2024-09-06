MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Friday, September 6, 2024

They have the seventh-highest OPS in that span and the third-lowest strikeout rate. It doesn’t look flukey; they have the fifth-highest Hard-Hit rate in that span. They are consistently putting the bat on the ball against right-handed pitching.

It’s lefties they have no chance against. They have a 55 wRC+ against lefties over the past two weeks, no wonder they got destroyed by Ranger Suarez yesterday, but they still mustered two runs in that game.

Zack Wheeler is phenomenal. He’s currently second in CY Young odds in the National League and is arguably the best pitcher alive. Wheeler dominated August, rocking a 1.62 ERA over six starts. However, when he’s faced the Marlins in Miami, it hasn’t gone well.

He allowed six earned runs against the Marlins in Miami back in May, and even at Citizens Bank Park in June, the Marlins won 7-4. Over his last six starts against the Marlins, Miami has gone over this team total in five of them. The lone time they stayed under was in Philadelphia. The Marlins have scored 19 runs over Wheeler’s last three starts in Miami, albeit some of those runs were scored against the bullpen.

The books think Wheeler may not look his best today. He’s priced very similarly to Reynaldo Lopez yesterday. His fantasy score is very high, but it’s a number he’s cleared in five of his last six starts. His 1.5 earned run line is juiced to the over at -140, a line he’s been under in three of his previous six starts. He’s -160 to go over 4.5 hits, a line he’s only been over in three of his last six starts.

The Phillies have a top-ten bullpen in baseball, but I’m only worried about Matt Strahm. This is a divisional matchup. The Marlins have seen the Phillies bullpen plenty of times, and they have proven they can hit them later in the game. Strahm is a lefty, and the Marlins run and hide under the bench against lefties. He’s thrown 31 pitches in the last three days, so I doubt he comes in when other arms are rested. I’m willing to go to war against these righties.