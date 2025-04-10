Thursday MLB Best Bets, April 10 MLB Picks and Player Props

Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays @ 1:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup:

Angels: Jose Soriano (3.65 ERA, 0.97 WHIP in 12.1 Innings)

Rays: Zack Littell (4.15 ERA, 0.92 WHIP in 13 Innings)

We backed the Angels on the runline against the White Sox in Soriano’s first outing of the year. That was one of our five losses, as the Angels only put up one run. Soriano dominated the White Sox, but we lost the play due to the Angels’ offense. Today, I want to single out Soriano because his hits line shows plenty of value at +120.

The Rays have played 11 games, and the starting pitcher has gone under 4.5 hits in five, one game under 50%. The tie-breaker was last night, as the Rays put up six hits and four runs against a talented pitcher in Kikuchi. However, they only mustered two hits against Kyle Hendriks the day before.

The Rays hit up rookies Kumar Rocker and Thomas Harrington. They also scattered nine hits against Antonio Senzatela, one of the worst pitchers in baseball. They also beat up Carmen Mlodzinski of the Pirates for seven hits. Credit to the Rays; they did perform against Jacob deGrom, but most of the overs came from inexperienced rookies or well below-average starters.

Jose Soriano is one of my favorite buy-low pitchers right now. He’s on a team not many people pay attention to, but he’s been on a fantastic run since the second half of last season.

Soriano has consistently been above average at limiting hits; over his first 87.1 IP, he only allowed 71 hits. In the second half, where he pitched to a 2.45 ERA, he allowed 20 hits in 26 innings. It’s mainly due to his ability to limit hard contact (62nd percentile) and keep that contact on the ground (89th percentile).

Soriano has only allowed seven hits over 12.1 innings so far, but he did go over 4.5 hits in his last start. Over his previous 20 starts, he’s been under 4.5 hits in nine, but he’s averaging 4.35 hits because it usually goes well, or he’s privy to allowing 6-7 hits in a game.