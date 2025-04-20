Sunday MLB Best Bets, April 20 MLB Picks, MLB Player Props Today

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ 1:35 PM EST

Pitching Matchup:

Marlins: Connor Gillispie (6.63 ERA, 1.37 WHIP in 19 Innings)

Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (2.31 ERA, 1.07 WHIP in 23.1 Innings)

Jesus Luzardo was born and raised in South Florida, and he was drafted out of high school by the Washington Nationals. He was then traded to the Oakland Athletics and subsequently traded to the Miami Marlins in 2021. He spent 3.5 years with his hometown team but was then traded to the division rival Phillies this offseason. After an incredible start, he gets to face his hometown team that traded him away. That’s a recipe for dominance. Connor Gillispie can hold it down for Miami, so we should see a lower-scoring game here.

The first two games in this series have gone over 8.5 runs. Yesterday’s game saw a total of 21 runs scored. The Marlins have the third-best “over” record in baseball at 12-7, so the oddsmakers kept this total higher than it should be.

Nobody in the Marlins lineup has ever faced Jesus Luzardo in a big league game. That’s generally a good sign; I like backing pitchers when the hitters haven’t seen it. The Marlins have gotten off to a solid start against left-handed pitching with a 110 wRC+, but I don’t expect it to last.

They are rocking with the second-highest batting average on balls in play with a league-average hard-hit rate. Miami has been lucky that the contact they have made has dropped in, but I think it’s unlikely they replicate that against a motivated Luzardo. The Marlins are also going to miss Griffin Conine (.389 AVG vs lefties) after he left yesterday’s game with a shoulder injury.

Luzardo is one of the best pitchers in baseball right now. All of his underlying ERA predictors are impressive, especially his 1.99 FIP, the fifth-best mark among all pitchers, one spot ahead of Paul Skenes.

Luzardo is coming off his worst start yet, allowing three runs over 5.1 innings to the Giants. I expect a significant bounce-back from Luzardo and wouldn’t be surprised if he shuts them out completely.