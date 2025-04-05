Saturday MLB Picks, April 5 MLB Best Bets & Player Props

The Guardians scored eight runs yesterday, but their offense didn’t look like it was heating up. They still have a below-average wRC+ against righties this year, and their xBA yesterday was just .258. Only three balls were hit over 100 MPH, and two were home runs from Jose Ramirez. He hit three home runs in this game; let’s see him do it again. That was the third time the Guardians scored more than four runs, and one of those times, it took extra innings to do it.

Jose Soriano allowed five runs but only four balls to be hit over 95 MPH. They threw Caden Dana at the end, a rookie looking to eat some innings, and he allowed two earned runs. Due to this, all of their high-leverage arms are available.

Jack Kochanowicz is… decent? I’ve liked what I’ve seen from the 24-year-old right-hander. He had a welcome to the big leagues first two starts, but once he settled in, he was solid in 10 starts in the second half and pitched to a 3.61 ERA. In his first start this season, he threw six innings while allowing two earned runs to the White Sox.

He’s also typically a bit better against left-handed dominant lineups. The Guardians could have as many as seven lefties in today’s lineup if they decide to go with Nolan Jones over Jhokensy Noel. Kohanowicz has pitched to a 4.20 FIP versus lefties compared to a 4.90 FIP against righties.

His earned run line is -165 to go under 2.5 earned runs, and my model agrees, making that line closer to -180. He’s not projected to go very long, settling at around five innings. He should be effective against a below-average Guardians offense.

The Angels have good high-leverage arms, and they are all fresh. If this game is close, which it should be, we will likely see Ben Joyce and Kenley Jansen, two of the better relievers in baseball. Neither has allowed a run so far. I like both, especially early, when Ben Joyce is fresh and throwing gas, and Kenley is still very effective. Reid Detmers threw 15 pitches yesterday but should be available in a pinch.