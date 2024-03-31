Is This Finally the Year José Ramírez Wins His MVP?

Around this time last year, I wrote about Gerrit Cole and his quest for a Cy Young Award.

Long one of the best pitchers in baseball, he was overdue for the game’s highest pitching honor. I saw a path for Cole to finally win his first Cy Young in 2023; lo and behold, he led the league in starts, innings, and ERA en route to a unanimous Cy Young victory this past fall.

I decided to look for another overdue award contender this year. The first player that popped into my head was Cole’s new teammate, Juan Soto, but I quickly dispelled that notion. Soto already looks like a future Hall of Famer, but he’s only 25. He has plenty of time to pad his resume.

After that, I shifted my focus from the Bronx to Queens and considered Francisco Lindor. Yet, with all due respect to the star shortstop, thinking about Lindor only served to remind me of an even more deserving player: Lindor’s former teammate, José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians.