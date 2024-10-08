NLDS Game 3 Best Bets, MLB Playoff Picks for Tuesday, October 8, 2024

The Padres showed up big on Sunday, beating the Dodgers 10-2 and cashing our +130 ticket on the ML. I didn’t see any value on yesterday’s board, but today I do.

We are now +5.6 Units in the playoffs so far; let’s build on that today with our pick in Phillies vs. Mets. Walker Buehler is our recurring guest on the Just Baseball Show, so when he pitches, I will not be betting on those games. I have no opinion on Game 3 between the Padres and Dodgers.

Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets @ 5:08 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Aaron Nola (3.57 ERA) vs. Sean Manaea (3.47 ERA)

We went through this game last night on the Just Baseball Show, and my gut feeling was the Mets win in the end. However, I brought up going with the Phillies through the first five innings out of respect for Aaron Nola. The Phillies have solid numbers against Manaea, and Nola has shown up in the biggest moments before.

I looked deeper. It was interesting that the Phillies opted for Cristopher Sanchez in game two. He has much better numbers at Citizens Bank Park, so I understand it, but Nola has been the number two guy for a while now. After losing game one, I thought they’d still go with him. They didn’t, and now this is the first time Nola will pitch since September 29th against the Nationals.