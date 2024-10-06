NLDS Game 2 Picks, MLB Playoff Best Bets for Sunday, October 6, 2024

Yu Darvish has owned the Dodgers for years. It’s rare you see a sample of over 250 PA against a current lineup, but Darvish has that under his belt. Through 264 PA, the Dodgers’ current roster is hitting .204, with a .272 xwOBA, a.328 xSLG, while striking out 25.8% of the time. He’s thrown against them three times this year; 1.72 ERA in 15.2 IP and they are hitting .145 against him.

Darvish is a veteran of the big moment. He’s rocking a 4.19 career postseason ERA, but a World Series run for the Dodgers in 2017 is the outlier. If we remove that blowup, he has a 3.12 ERA in the playoffs over 54.2 IP.

As we discussed yesterday, the Dodgers crush fastball/slider pitchers. I’m not surprised that they hit up Cease, especially Ohtani. Shohei is just 1-5 with two strikeouts and one single against Darvish. Darvish excels because he keeps this team guessing; he has eight unique pitches he can go to. I doubt he dominates them, but I think he outperforms Flaherty.

Jack Flaherty has had a better season than Darvish has, but his numbers against San Diego are worrisome. He faced the Padres in his last start of the season, allowing three runs in five innings. Through 83 PA, which is a sizeable sample, the Padres are hitting .279 against him, but the quality of content is well above average. The Padres have a .386 xwOBA, and a .483 xSLG and are walking 16.9% of the time while only striking out at a 22.9% rate.

Let me explain xwOBA, as it’s a stat I always use. “Expected Weighted On-base Average (xwOBA) is formulated using exit velocity, launch angle, and, on certain types of batted balls, Sprint Speed.

In the same way that each batted ball is assigned an expected batting average, every batted ball is given a single, double, triple, and home run probability based on the results of comparable batted balls since Statcast was implemented Major League-wide in 2015. For most batted balls, this is achieved using exit velocity and launch angle. As of 2019, “topped” or “weakly hit” balls also incorporate a batter’s seasonal Sprint Speed.”