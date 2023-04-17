MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 17

2023 Straight Plays Record: 30-24 (+3.38 U)

2023 PrizePicks Entries: 2-6 (-1.05 U)

I will track both records separately so you can track how I’m doing on game picks and PrizePick entries!

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros @ 8:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Kevin Gausman vs. Cristian Javier

I love that the Astros got blown out on National TV last night. Everyone is selling their Astros stock after getting bounced by the Rangers in two out of three games. The Blue Jays finished an excellent series against the Rays, snapping their 13-game win streak. All eyes are on Toronto, and that’s when we buy the defending champs.

If this game was played in June, and both teams were doing what they were supposed to, the Astros would be -125 to -130 in this spot. The fact they are underdogs is an overreaction by the market, considering the opening line was -110 on both sides. I was watching the line, and once the Rangers blew them out, it flipped to the Astros at plus money. Why? Because the Astros lost on Sunday Night Baseball, and everyone saw it?

Cristian Javier is still a fantastic pitcher. He’s seen his velocity tick down slightly, but in a game like this, where the Astros need a win, we should see him regain it. There is no injury or wearing down in age to point toward him, and he makes up for it with induced vertical break. That’s how Javier threw a six-inning no-hitter in the World Series; hitters swing under his fastball because it has that perceived rising action.

I’m a huge fan of Kevin Gausman, but the Blue Jays’ offense often doesn’t show up for him. Ask Blue Jays fans about it; it’s a weird phenomenon. For reference, Jose Berrios went 12-7 with a 5.23 ERA, and Gausman went 12-10 with a 3.31 ERA. It’s weird, and I want to bet against Gausman in this spot.

The Astros got blown out yesterday, so they didn’t use their best relievers. They still own a top three, at the worst, bullpen, and the Blue Jays have had to use their best arms against the Rays.