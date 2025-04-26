Saturday MLB Best Bets, April 26 MLB Picks Today

2025 Record: 24-14 (+9.80 Units)

Chicago White Sox vs. Athletics @ 4:05 PM EST

Pitching Matchup:

White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (4.81 ERA, 1.56 WHIP in 24.1 Innings)

Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (5.84 ERA, 1.66 WHIP in 22.1 Innings)

If you’ve been following my articles over the last two seasons, you know I’m not a fan of Jonathan Cannon. I have him as the worst starter on the White Sox, which makes him one of the lowest-rated starters in the league. That’s why I like this under so much, this total should not be as high as it is.

We know A’s games at Sutter Health Park have been consistently going over, and yesterday’s game ended 6-5. However, the total is even lower today than it was yesterday, even though the starting pitching matchup is much worse on the surface. This total still isn’t low enough.

The White Sox may go with an opener again in front of Cannon, but he should see the bulk of the innings. Wherever his innings land, I expect them to be solid. For all the hype the A’s offense gets, they haven’t exactly been elite in spots like these.

Against right-handed pitching at home, they have a .727 OPS, the 18th-best mark in the game. 112 wRC+ is solid, but when compared to other teams, it places them only 16th. It’s such a young and exciting group that the market has overvalued them. It’s an entertaining team to watch due to its potential, but it’s not quite there yet.

Cannon also has some impressive numbers against this current A’s lineup. Through 37 PA, A’s bats are only hitting .212 with a .296 xwOBA. Brent Rooker will be an issue, as he’s 3-5 and sees him well, but the rest of the lineup combined is just 4-28 (.143 AVG).