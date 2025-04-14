Monday MLB Best Bets, April 14 MLB Picks Today, MLB Player Props

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays @ 7:05 PM EST

Pitching Matchup:

Red Sox: Tanner Houck (4.41 ERA, 1.47 WHIP in 16.1 Innings)

Rays: Shane Baz (1.38 ERA, 1.08 WHIP in 13 Innings)

I was surprised to open my BetMGM account and see this high total. Tanner Houck hasn’t been great out of the gate but has a stellar history against these Rays’ bats. Shane Baz has been phenomenal, and I believe this is a part of a more significant breakout for him this season. The Rays have a few high-leverage arms entirely rested, and the Red Sox bullpen is also in a decent spot. I make the total 7.5, but we have wind, so incorporating that makes it 8.

This total is at 8.5, approaching 9. It didn’t make much sense at first, but then I realized that all three games in the Rays’ last series at home had at least nine runs scored. George Steinbrenner Field is also susceptible to wind because there is little shielding at a minor league ballpark.

I trust the BallparkPals weather model because I don’t have a weather model of my own. They project plenty of wind today, but not enough to drive a total up this high. They are projecting about 8-10 MPH winds, so I’m willing to take the leap on this total, knowing the wind isn’t egregious.

Let’s start with Tanner Houck, as he’s the “worrisome” pitcher here when looking at an under. He’s gotten off to a bad start with his 5.34 xERA and 4.92 SIERA. His strikeout rate is down, his walk rate is up, and his groundball rate isn’t close to what it was last season. His stuff hasn’t taken much of a dive, as his velocity is the same as last season. Houck is coming off a great start against the Blue Jays, but his first two starts stunk. I’m willing to buy at a low price due to the matchup.

The Rays’ offense has gotten off to a great start, but they haven’t had much success against Tanner Houck. Over three starts against Tampa Bay last season, he tossed 16.2 innings while only allowing two earned runs. Consistently dominant against his division rival.

The Rays have a few new hitters in their lineup, but they are nothing Houck can’t handle. Over 65 PA against the Rays’ current roster, they are hitting .203 with a .300 xwOBA with a 29.2% strikeout rate. All of those numbers are elite. The top of the lineup, Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe, and Junior Caminero, are a combined 5-27 (.185 AVG) with one extra-base hit and ten strikeouts. I expect Houck to continue his dominance of the Rays here, as I’m also showing value on Rays Team Total Under 4.5.