MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 4, 2024

2024 Record: 9-13 (-5.01 U)

Miami Marlins vs. St Louis Cardinals @ 4:15 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Ryan Weathers vs. Lance Lynn

What’s the reason to take the Marlins? The only reason I can think of is “they are due for a win” after an 0-7 start. This team is awful; they deserve this 0-7 start.

This is a team with players complaining about shadows in their home ballpark. This is a team whose best hitter, Luis Arraez, is hitting .185 with a .227 xBA. This is a team that, even if they have a lead, isn’t safe (three blown leads). They should be priced like the Rockies should be priced.

I’m done sitting on the sidelines. The largest bet of my life is the Miami Marlins’ under 78.5 wins. I decided to wait to play against them, and then I didn’t know when to hop in. Enough is enough; I’m jumping in.

Lance Lynn will get the ball for St Louis and say what you want about him; he shoved against the Dodgers. He attacked them and didn’t allow a run through four innings before a rain delay. He’s a veteran with great experience and an excellent track record against the Marlins current roster.

Through 114 PA, Lynn is rocking a .245 opponent average, a .224 xBA, and a .288 xwOBA. Those are elite overall numbers in a large sample. The Marlins are the third-worst lineup against right-handed pitching by wRC+ while hitting .207 against righties.

Behind Lynn, the Cardinals bullpen is ready to roll. Zero high-leverage arms have thrown over 20 pitches in the last two days. Even if Lynn struggles, which I don’t think he will, the Cardinals bullpen should limit damage in the later innings. It’s been a solid unit so far, ranking second in strikeouts and third in xFIP.