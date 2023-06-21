MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for June 21, 2023

He’s been extremely good against these Rays’ bats in the past. Through 61 PA, he’s rocking a .197 xBA, a .257 xwOBA, and a .288 xSLG. Harold Ramirez and Josh Lowe have had success with their results against him, but their quality of contact is low and doesn’t project to continue to come through.

These are both good offenses and are coming off a 14-run game, but I think the bats are a bit slower today. Over the last 30 days, these two teams are between a 106-109 wRC+ against right-handed pitching. Both are solid but not prolific, and they have two tough pitchers to face.

Bradley is the model’s favorite pitcher today, but they also have Wells turning in an excellent start. If it weren’t for yesterday’s offensive explosion, I could see this line being closer to four with juice on the under. The fact that we get the hook is huge, but I would still play it at four, lowering the risk.

The Picks: Rays vs. Orioles First 5 Innings Under 4.5 (-115) 1 U to win 0.87 U

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ 6:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: AJ Smith-Shawver vs. Aaron Nola

I’m excited about this pitching matchup. AJ Smith-Shawver has been extremely impressive, and Aaron Nola should turn in one of his classic starts where he tosses seven innings of two to three-run ball.

AJ Smith-Shawver is as young as they come. He’s just 20 years old but already carries himself like a veteran. We saw it in his debut, where he came in relief against a fantastic Diamondbacks offense and threw two-plus innings without allowing a hit. He had some relatively easy matchups, but I think he’s the real deal. At least real enough to limit the damage.

The Braves didn’t accelerate him through the minor leagues for no reason. He started this season in High-A, has vaulted up the system, and is now making consistent starts for the Braves. His peripherals are all over the place. xERA loves him (2.65); SIERA does not (4.45). It isn’t easy to evaluate a pitcher with only 13 innings under his belt, but I trust the Braves’ development that they know what they are doing with him. They’ve been pretty good with young players (have you seen their team).