MLB Postseason Picks Today, MLB Playoffs Best Bets for Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Severino was slated to start game two, and with the quick turnaround after game one, I have to imagine he was staying loose and fully ready to get the ball. The adrenaline started to rise, and with the potential season on the line, you know he was jacked up and ready to run through a wall. He plays with so much passion, and I love that about him. He then sat back down and had to rewire his brain to face Milwaukee.

Severino already had major troubles on the road this season. He dominated at home to a 2.96 ERA, but his rough starts were primarily on the road, posting a 5.00 ERA. The Brewers faced him on Opening Day, roughing him up at Citi Field for 11 hits six runs, and three were earned. He did strike out six of them, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see him get some strikeouts today, but there is one area we have to fade him.

In five of Severino’s last six road games, he’s averaging 14.8 outs per game. This is the first time he’s thrown over 110 innings in a season since 2018, and now he’s at 182 innings on the year.

The Brewers present a formidable challenge for Severino. Their strong performance against fastballs and sinkers, which make up 60% of his arsenal, is a significant factor. They lead in pitches seen per plate appearance and have the fifth-highest walk rate against righties in baseball. Their patience will require Severino not just to perform well, but to do so efficiently given the quick leash in the playoffs.

In a short series like this, managers go to their bullpens quickly. You may think the Mets don’t have a bullpen left after the double-header, but they managed it well. They won’t have Edwin Diaz, Phil Maton, or Huascar Brazoban, but they will have everyone else, including Jose Butto who can go multiple innings. The Mets have five relievers who have thrown 25 pitches or less over the last three days. They are in a good spot.

There are numerous compelling reasons to bet on the under-pitching outs. We have one of the most patient offenses in baseball facing a pitcher who struggles on the road. In a short playoff series, the manager will swiftly turn to the bullpen if the starter falters. Severino was also put in a tough spot with the double-header. I’ve taken the under 16.5 pitching outs, but if you’re looking for a cheaper option, I believe he won’t go beyond five innings, so I’d recommend taking this down to 15.5 pitching outs.