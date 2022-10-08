MLB Wild Card Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Phillies vs. Cardinals, Mariners vs. Blue Jays for October 8, 2022

It’s now or never Blue Jays. Toronto is on the brink of elimination, and they have almost no shot of beating the Mariners if they go down early. This Mariners bullpen is not only lethal, but it’s rested with only Munoz pitching yesterday. Munoz is the nastiest, but he hasn’t even been the best one. The Blue Jays are pretty expensive on the money line, but I think it’s for good reason. They should win, but I’m not paying that price.

The Blue Jays have been struggling against lefties lately, but Ray seems like the pitcher that can help them right the wrongs. They know him well after he pitched for them and won the CY Young last season. They have all the data they need on him, and there is an important data point when it comes to Robbie Ray.

First off, Ray has had massive issues pitching on the road this season. He’s thrown 18 starts at home, pitching to a 3.02 ERA. T-Mobile is one of the best pitcher’s parks in MLB, so it makes sense considering he has a tendency to give up the long ball. On the road, he’s been much worse, posting a 4.69 ERA through 14 starts with as many home runs as he’s allowed at home.

Ray is a fly-ball pitcher, allowing a 41.9% fly-ball rate, one of the highest in the league. He’s allowed the second most home runs in baseball at 32, just one behind Gerrit Cole who allowed 33. This is not a good recipe against Toronto, who hit the seventh most home runs in baseball and relies on the long ball for a lot of their offense.

Ray has also been susceptible to right-handed bats this season, allowing a .740 OPS to righties and a .647 OPS to lefties. The Blue Jays’ offense is loaded with powerful right-handers; Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Bo Bichette, Teoscar Hernandez, Matt Chapman, Alejandro Kirk, and George Springer. Springer’s x-rays on his wrist came back negative, and it’s assumed he will be able to suit up in this one. Even if he doesn’t, the Blue Jays have enough firepower to get to Ray.

Kevin Gausman will take the ball for Toronto, and I’m not exactly sure what we will get. Gausman pitched reasonably well against them in his only start against them, tossing five innings and allowing seven hits but just two earned runs. He’s been terrible at home this season by his standards, rocking a 4.57 ERA through 16 starts. That start against Seattle was at home, so at least he has success at home against them.