MLB Best Bets: New York Yankees, Reds, Cardinals

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds @ 6:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Bailey Falter vs. Nick Lodolo

It’s Nick Lodolo day! If you have been following along with the plays, you know we have backed Lodolo and the Reds when he’s on the mound. Lodolo is facing off against Bailey Falter and the two squared off last weekend with Lodolo getting the better of Falter going seven innings while striking out 12. The Phillies ended up winning the game 3-2, but we are going to be looking at the first half in this one.

The Reds are -125 on both the first half and full game moneyline and we are starting to see the books respect Lodolo when he is on the mound. The Phillies are 1-5 on the road and had no answer for Lodolo his last time out. While Falter pitched well in his last start against the Reds, I don’t see that happening again on the road. Lodolo has a better arsenal than Falter and being a strikeout guy favors the Reds in this one considering the high strikeout rates of the Phillies hitters.

The Play: Reds 1H ML (-125) 1.25 U to win 1 U

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees @ 7:05 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Joe Ryan vs. Jhony Brito

We are going to be backing the Bronx Bombers in this one and we are going to pay the juice. Let me tell you why I’m comfortable laying the Yankees on the moneyline at -150. Across the market New York opened as a -135 home favorite and now they are steamed up all the way to -150. I like to bet teams that are high favorites in these non-divisional games because of the lack of familiarity between the two.