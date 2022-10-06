NL Wild Card Series Playoff Preview: Phillies vs. Cardinals

Just four days later, they began another series. This time in St. Louis. The first two contests saw Zack Wheeler and Kyle Gibson throw a combined 14 full innings without allowing a single run. The Phillies were able to sneak past, scoring just three runs over the course of two days. The teams split the four-game set, with Albert Pujols smacking three hits in Game 3, and Miles Mikolas throwing a seven-inning gem in Game 4.

Both series were ultra-competitive, as displayed by the ultimate score of 4-3 in favor of the Phillies. Wheeler had two incredible outings against the Red Birds, and Mikolas shoved when they needed him to the most. This could lead to a possible scenario we will see in this upcoming series.

Pitching Matchups

With both teams in complete desperation mode, we’re due for some great matchups in this series. With St. Louis, we’ll see some newer faces that are making early playoff appearances with the Cardinals. For Philadelphia, they’re rolling with two of the best pitchers in the National League.

The Cardinals will send out veterans Jose Quintana and Miles Mikolas. Mikolas made three postseason starts with the Cardinals back in 2018, and Quintana is a newcomer to the squad, dealt to St. Louis at this year’s trade deadline. Philadelphia will oppose with studs Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, two top-tier pitchers who will both be making their first playoff appearances. Here are the potential matchups for this weekend’s series:

Jose Quintana (6-7, 2.93 ERA) vs. Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA)

Jose Quintana and Zack Wheeler will toe the slab for the Game 1 matchup tomorrow in St. Louis. Both pitchers have been incredible for their respective staffs, with both holding the lowest ERA totals for their respective clubs. The likeliness of this being an exciting pitching matchup seemed like a longshot just a few months ago, but recent developments have made this one more exciting than ever.

Quintana has been a revelation in this Cardinals’ staff ever since coming over from Pittsburgh. Posting a 2.01 ERA over his eleven starts for the Cardinals, he’s been their best pitcher over the past two months. Coming over from the Pirates, he was seen as a depth piece for this rotation in case of a deep playoff run. But with his recent performances, he’s been given the ball in Game 1. Quintana has posted the lowest ERA (2.01) and FIP (2.60) of all Cardinals starters. Striking out hitters just 19.4% of the time, his elite 48.9% ground ball rate has led to his enormous success.