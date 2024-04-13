MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 13, 2024

Yesterday was painful. I’m upset with the results; we all are. I came into this season with more research than ever, and it’s completely backfired.

Yesterday we went 0-3. The Diamondbacks clawed back from a six-run deficit just to let it slip away for the 9-6 loss. Brandon Pfaadt did not have it whatsoever. That was the wrong side.

We took the first five under in the Dodgers vs. Padres game, and it wasn’t even close. Both Yamamoto and King did not have it. That was the wrong side.

I bet the Tigers ML on Tuesday, but it rained out, and I switched to the under. That’s why I’m incredibly frustrated with myself. The Tigers destroyed the Twins, and the game went over. That’s three times I’ve taken away a pick after it was rained out, and the original side won. I’m overthinking it.