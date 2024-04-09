MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 9, 2024

When I was looking at the board last night, this one shot out at me immediately. Gray has been terrible to start the season, Harrison is a good matchup against the Nationals, and Washington got fat and happy off a win last night. The Giants are the better team on all sides of the ball; they are at home, and they get to show it against Josiah Gray.

Through 49 PA against the Giants’ current roster, his strikeout rate is lower than his walk rate. You rarely see that with a sample near 50 PA. While the opponent’s batting average is .200, the xBA is .300. Not to mention a .435 xwOBA and .657 xSLG. He has the worst expected numbers against an opponent on the board today.

We are seeing value here because his game logs look good. As I said, the ERA and opponent average are solid, but the elite quality of contact against him is undeniable. He’s allowing a 50% hard-hit rate with a drop in velocity across the board on his pitches. The Giants’ offense against righties could have been better, but this is an excellent spot to rebound.

I’m not a fan of this Nationals offense against lefties. While they did hit Blake Snell yesterday, it’s clear that Snell wasn’t fully ready. He had no command; it felt like a spring training ramp-up game.

The National’s offense has a 50 wRC+ against lefties this season, 50% below the league average. The only teams who can say they are worse are the White Sox and Marlins. They are tied with the Marlins for the worst ISO in the league, so I’m expecting almost no power from them. That’s important because Harrison gets in trouble with the long ball, allowing three home runs in just 11 innings.

I see a significant gap in the starting pitching matchup and a gap in the bullpen, but it’s not worth paying the expensive price. Let’s get and get out with the night game. Take this to -125, but it’s available at the same price on BetMGM.