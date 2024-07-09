MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Tuesday, July 9, 2024

We aren’t blindly fading the Mariners; we take the other side in specific matchups. I had confidence in Simeon Woods-Richardson and Yariel Rodriguez because of their pitch mix. It’s these right-handed pitchers with four seamers, sliders, and curveballs. SWR didn’t fit that mold precisely because the third pitch is a changeup, but Rodriguez did. Rodriguez threw six shutout innings against this offense while allowing one hit.

Adam Mazur’s three main pitches are a four-seamer, slider, and curveball. This matchup has given these Mariners bats nightmares. That said, Mazur has been getting blown up, but so has Rodriguez until then.

Mazur is a top pitching prospect for the Padres, but he still needs to find his footing. His ERA, at 7.52, is much higher than his 4.80 xERA, which has much to do with his far below-average command. It’s strange because Mazur never walked more than two per nine innings in the minor leagues, but for whatever reason, he hasn’t been able to throw strikes so far.

If he throws strikes today, he should be adequate. Seattle is tied for 28th in xwOBA against that mix, only ahead of the White Sox and Rockies. The Mariners have a .217 batting average this season, the worst in baseball. They have been hitting .212 over the last 30 days, the worst against right-handers in baseball in that span.

Over the last two weeks, the Mariners have a 75 wRC+ against righties, and the only teams worse are the Marlins and Rockies. The Padres have a 112 wRC+ against righties, the ninth-best in that span.

The best home team against righties in the National League this year is the San Diego Padres. They have a 126 wRC+, tied with the Houston Astros, 26% above the league average, and 31 points higher than the Mariner’s wRC+ against righties on the road.