MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Sunday, June 30, 2024

Expected Batting Average (xBA) is a Statcast metric that measures the likelihood that a batted ball will become a hit. In yesterday’s game, the Twins won easily 5-1, putting up ten hits and a .289 xBA. The Mariner’s offense faltered again, putting up a .219 xBA. The Twins have outplayed the Mariners, and in the rubber match, they should be rewarded with a win.

The pitching matchup is razor-thin. By the numbers, Joe Ryan has had the better season thus far and is projected to do so for the rest of the season. Joe Ryan holds the edge if we look at ERA, xERA, K-BB, SIERA, FIP, or xFIP. For how good Castillo is at home (2.96 ERA), Ryan has been as lethal in road starts (2.92 ERA).

Both pitchers have not looked their best in June, with Ryan putting up a 4.06 ERA and Castillo at 5.08. The books think Ryan will have the better start, as he’s +130 to surpass 2.5 earned runs, while Castillo is +100. Whichever way you look, Ryan appears to be the option, especially considering how much easier his matchup is.

If we look at how both offenses have done against these starters’ pitch mixes, we see the Twins having the edge. Luis Castillo features a four-seam slider, sinker, and changeup mix. Against those pitches from right-handers, the Twins have the 11th-best xwOBA in the league at .332. Joe Ryan features a four-seam, splitter, and sweeper. He rocks with a sinker occasionally, but it’s mostly those three pitches. The Mariners have the second worst xwOBA against that mix in the league at .299, just ahead of the Rockies.

Over the last 30 days against right-handers, the Twins have the fifth-ranked wRC+ (124) and the fourth-ranked OPS (.791). They have the fourth-highest ISO (.190) and the seventh-highest Hard-Hit rate (33.5%). In that time frame, the Mariners have a 98 wRC+, a .676 OPS, a .165 ISO, and a 33.4% Hard-Hit rate. Seattle also strikes out at the second highest rate, while the Twins strikeout at the third lowest rate.

It’s even more drastic over the last two weeks in the Twins’ favor. The wRC+ rises for them to 131, while the Mariners fall to 90. The Twins have the highest Hard-Hit rate in that span, and the Mariners have the highest strikeout rate.