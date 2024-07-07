MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Sunday, July 7, 2024

We’ve already seen it start to happen. He has eight walks in his last two starts, and hasn’t gone more than five innings in his previous three starts. He allowed seven hits in five innings to the Tigers. They allowed two runs in five innings to the Cardinals and then allowed two runs in 4.1 innings against the Giants. Those aren’t elite offenses, and two of those starts came at home. Now he goes up against a division rival who has had success in the past against him.

They haven’t faced him this season yet, but the Phillies’ current roster (without Schwarber, Harper, and Realmuto) has compiled 97 PA against Lopez. They are hitting .319 with a .350 xwOBA and a 18.6% strikeout rate. Not good for Lopez.

No pitcher in Major League Baseball has a more significant discrepancy between his ERA and his xERA. That’s not hyperbole; his ERA is 1.83, and his xERA is 4.31. That’s a difference of 2.48 runs, edging out Hogan Harris, David Peterson, and Colin Rea. That’s not to say he gets destroyed today, but he’s in line for some negative regression.

It’s partly because he’s allowing harder contact than 80% of pitchers. He’s in the 20th percentile in the Hard-Hit rate, and his 36% groundball rate is in the 19th percentile. He’s allowing a lot of hard contact in the air, and when you’re in the 33rd percentile in walk rate, you’ll have runners on for those hard-hit balls in the air. It’s only a matter of time before they start falling.

Will they fall today? The Phillies’ current lineup has shown they can hit him in the past and are seeing righties well. Over the previous two weeks, they have a 116 wRC+ against right-handed pitching. Over the last week, they have fallen to a 99 wRC+ but have been hitting fine in this series. They put up a .342 xBA in game one and a .234 xBA in game two. For reference, the Braves put up a .250 xBA in game one and .235 xBA in game two.

The Braves offense against righties is not good right now. Over the previous two weeks, they rank 29th in wRC+ against righties at 68, just ahead of the Marlins. During the last week, they have had 70 wRC+, ranking 27th in the league.