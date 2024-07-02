MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Tuesday, July 2, 2024

The Mets should hold a lead and continue to pile on. The Nationals have four solid relievers: Kyle Finnegan, Hunter Harvey, Derek Law, and Dylan Floro. They all threw yesterday and have thrown at least 30 pitches in the last three days. The only pitcher not available for the Mets is Tyler Jay, who was the one to blow it yesterday.

I’m not a massive proponent of favorites, but when it feels this lopsided in every direction, I will take it—especially when I don’t respect the home-field advantage here. The Mets are 20-16 on the road this year compared to 21-25 at home. The Nationals are three games under .500 at home and on the road. It’s public, I know, but one unit has to be placed on Grimace.

The Pick: Mets ML (-135) Risk 1 Unit

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins @ 7:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Tarik Skubal (2.32 ERA) vs. Simeon Woods-Richardson (3.41 ERA)

I have a Cy Young ticket at +1000 for Tarik Skubal from before the season started. As many of you know, I think the world of him. He’s phenomenal. However, this might be his toughest test of the year, and just because he’s fantastic doesn’t mean the Tigers win this game as the favorite. The wrong team is favored here.

Skubal is impressive, but he has an insanely tough matchup. Simeon Woods-Richardson is pretty good, and he has a cake-walk matchup. The Twins bullpen is better, the offense is way better, and they are at home. Skubal will have to absolutely dominate to win this game, and I’ll bet against that.

When we look at the best teams against lefties, two teams are crushing them right now, and they have been doing so for the entire season. That’s the Mets and the Twins. The Twins have a 125 wRC+ against lefties this season, ranking second in the league. Over the last 30 days, that wRC+ has risen to 158. Over the last two weeks, we are looking at a 189 wRC+, which is 31 points better than second place.

That’s what I need to fade Skubal. He needs to be on the road (2.98 ERA vs 1.74 Home ERA), and it needs to be against a scorching hot offense. We have both today. Skubal threw five shutout innings against this Twins team when they were cold. He was at home, and the strikeouts weren’t there. It wasn’t an impressive five-inning shutout.