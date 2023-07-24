MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for July 24, 2023

Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins @ 7:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Luis Castillo vs. Kenta Maeda

Déjà vu.

We just saw this game happen on Wednesday, cashing our Twins ML ticket at +130. We bet the Twins due to the price tag being too high, but with the familiarity here, I think there is value in the total today. Since this game was so recent, both pitchers will face these two offenses in consecutive starts in a better ballpark for the bats.

The last time I wrote up this game, I did a Player A and a Player B comparison that showed Maeda and Castillo aren’t all that different. Both pitchers have ERA estimators in the high 3s with above-average strikeout rates. The numbers showed that Maeda is a lot better than his 5.10 ERA, and Castillo is not as good as his 3.04 ERA would tell you.

Castillo’s issues with left-handed power bats remain, and the Twins still have them. Shocker, I know; it’s just weird writing up the exact same game. Castillo struck out 11 against the Twins, which is no real surprise considering the Twins lead the majors in strikeout rate. The home runs were there, as the Twins hit two of their own. Castillo allowed three runs over six innings but can’t make many adjustments going into this game. He did what he wanted but still has issues with his arsenal against batters like the Twins. I don’t expect him to pitch any better than he did.

Here is where I expect the Mariners’ bats to make an adjustment. They had zero success against Maeda after he tossed five innings of scoreless baseball before a home run by Tom Murphy in the sixth, then a single, then he exited before Griffin Jax gave up a two-run home run.

Maeda went to his slider and splitter a ton, getting plenty of swing-and-miss outside the zone. I watched the whole game, and Maeda successfully got Mariners hitters to swing outside the zone. The Mariner’s bats can be patient; they rank inside the top ten in walk rate. If they decide to change nothing about their approach and swing freely again, they’ll have no success again. If they adjust and wait for the fastball, which opponents are hitting .400 against with a .355 xwOBA, they should do well this time.