MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Tuesday, August 6, 2024

The #Guardians have again lost 3 straight games but continue to avoid letting their losing streaks get any longer.



Cleveland is 12-0 since July 17, 2023 on a 3+ game losing streak.



You can find many more MLB trends daily by signing up for our $1/day trends listings!



Get… https://t.co/Xn0REal2Bm pic.twitter.com/vXsF1Nq4Js — SportsBook Breakers (@SBBreakers) August 6, 2024

As the tweet above says, the Guardians are 12-0 since July 17, 2023, when avoiding four straight losses. This team has an innate ability not to let cold stretches turn into colder ones. It’s not as if this Guardians team is playing poorly during this slide; they beat the Orioles in the first two games of a four-game set, then lost in ten innings to Arizona yesterday.

This is also a fade on Eduardo Rodriguez. He suffered a lat strain on March 22 and is making his first start of the season. Typically, lat strains take a month or so to recover, but this one lasted nearly five months. I looked at how he’s done in his rehab starts, but the man hasn’t even thrown one. He’s thrown in sim games, and his pitch count will be around 65 pitches today.

Eduardo Rodriguez dominated the Guardians last year over four starts, but that was last year’s team. Those lineups had Ramon Laureano, Oscar Gonzalez, Jose Tena, and Zach Collins sprinkled in. Now we replace them with lefty mashers like Lane Thomas and David Fry, who are a combined 2-5 against him. Josh Naylor, Jose Ramirez, and Tyler Freeman are a combined 13-40 against Eduardo Rodriguez. The Guardians shouldn’t have a problem here offensively.

Ben Lively has a tough matchup today, no doubt about it. The Diamondbacks have the second-highest wRC+ against right-handed pitching since the break ended. However, Lively has had tough matchups and keeps his team in games.

He throws the kitchen sink at you, featuring six different pitches. His 3.64 xERA and 4.23 SIERA are perfectly fine; he’s a pretty good starter. I wouldn’t say I’m backing him today but the Guardians staff as a whole.

They used many arms last night but still have plenty of good ones. This is the best bullpen in baseball, and we have Clase, Sandlin, Barlow, and Gaddis all on fine rest schedules. That’s plenty of elite arms to hold it down.