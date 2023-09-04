MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for September 4, 2023

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians @ 6:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Pablo Lopez vs. Lucas Giolito

First off, this series is incredibly important for both teams. With just a month left, the Guardians sit five games back of the Twins for the AL Central division lead. This will be the last time these two teams face each other, so I’m very excited to watch game one.

More often than not, you want to beat the closing line, and being on the wrong side of line movement doesn’t feel great. The market has been bouncing around a lot. I played the over at eight at -110, and it went up to 8.5, crashed down to 7.5, then it’s back up to 8. I’m still playing it and hoping for the best. We’ve beaten the closing line on totals plenty of times and come away with big fat losers.

Pablo Lopez hasn’t quite figured out the Guardians. He has severe home/road splits, but when you consistently struggle against an offense, I don’t put much stock into where you’re pitching. Lopez has two starts against the Guardians this season, tossing 11.2 innings, allowing 16 hits and nine earned runs. I think I know why he struggles against the Guardians.

Lopez has been far worse against left-handed bats this season. Lefties are hitting .272 with a .752 OPS compared to righties hitting .202 with a .607 OPS. Adding Josh Naylor is huge for this Cleveland offense. Now they can deploy a lineup chalked full of lefties. Steven Kwan, Jose Ramirez, Josh Naylor, Kole Calhoun, Andrez Gimenez, Will Brennan, and Bo Naylor. Seven out of the nine batters are playing to Pablo’s worst split.

The Guardians aren’t known for their quality of contact, but over 50 PA, the current Guardians roster is hitting .378 against him!

Lucas Giolito will toe the rubber in his first start with the Guardians. I’m pretty sure we’ll see a slightly different Giolito, as I assume the Guardians grabbed him and planned to make changes. What we do know is he has weirdly dominated the Twins this year. He’s thrown 18 innings against them this season and only allowed two earned runs.