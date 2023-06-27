MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for June 27, 2023

All prop entries will be on PrizePicks: Here’s a link to get a 100% deposit match.

San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates @ 7:05 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Yu Darvish vs. Rich Hill

I went back and forth on this game for a while. Yu Darvish is due for positive regression by every metric you’ll find, and the Pirates can’t hit a right-handed pitcher at all. The issue is that the Pirates have had bad lineups and done perfectly fine against Darvish. I also know that the Padres’ bullpen prefers blowing the game instead of preserving it, so I landed on what I think is the true edge in this game. The Padres will score.

Soft-tossing left-handers against the Padres is their favorite matchup. The results are fantastic if we return to their last five matchups against left-handers throwing under 92 MPH. They put up seven runs against Patrick Corbin. They put up six runs against Alex Wood. They put up five runs against Logan Allen. They only scored one run against Kyle Freeland, leaving a million runners on base. They put up seven runs against Austin Gomber. The Padres lineup is filled with right-handed bats who thrive in these spots, and they’ll face Rich Hill today.

Rich Hill can be effective when following hard-throwing right-handers. His deception can be tough to pick up after facing Mitch Keller, Luis Ortiz, Johan Oviedo, Roasny Contreras, or Vince Velasquez. For example, the lowly Brewers offense against lefties was able to hit him up for three earned in five innings after an off-day. They ended up scoring five that day. The Giants faced him in the first game of a series, and they put up 13 runs in that game. Shoutout to Jake Hazen for that information; I wasn’t keen on Rich Hill being this taste breaker for the Pirates.

Rich Hill is also due for some regression to the mean. His 4.58 SIERA and 5.44 xERA, combined with a below-average Stuff+, place him at the bottom of the league regarding starting pitchers. He’s in the 14th percentile in xERA.