MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Thursday, September 5, 2024

Yesterday, they did perfectly fine against Charlie Morton, but the Braves threw their four quality arms after him, including Iglesias and Jimenez again.

Today, they face Reynaldo Lopez and likely the lesser part of Atlanta’s bullpen. Lopez has been a monster this season, rocking an insane 2.00 ERA, and he levels up at home for a 1.72 ERA. It sounds horrible to back the Rockies.

It’s not as horrible when we remember that Lopez is objectively due for regression. Lopez has a SIERA at 3.91 and an xERA at 4.15. Jack Flaherty has the highest LOB% (left on-base percentage) among pitchers that qualify at 82.1%. Last year, Blake Snell had an 86.7 LOB%, but that made some sense; he was striking out everybody. It’s tough to keep runs off the board at that high rate when you have runners on. Albert Suarez had a similar issue, and it bit him yesterday.

Reynaldo Lopez is at 86.5%. The same as Snell, yet his strikeout rate is 8% lower than Snell’s was, and Lopez’s walk rate is just 2% lower than Snell. Lopez throws a fastball and slider 84% of the time, and while his slider is fantastic, his fastball is definitely hittable. At some point, the runners he’s allowing on base will score, it’s just a matter of when.

There are also some signs left by the books that tell me at least two earned runs are in Lopez’s future today. First, his fantasy score on DFS apps is 39.5, which he’s cleared in three straight starts. Now he gets the Rockies at home… you’d think he quickly goes over this number again, right? He hasn’t allowed more than one run in four straight starts, yet he’s -150 to go over 1.5 earned runs with a 17.5 pitching outs line. That doesn’t scream domination to me.

Beyond him is a Braves bullpen that has thrown their two best arms on back-to-back days and threw their third and fourth-best arms yesterday. The Rockies likely won’t see the elite side of the Braves bullpen today.