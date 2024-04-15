MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Monday, April 15, 2024

2024 Record: 21-25 (-5.57 U)

San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins @ 6:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Kyle Harrison vs. Edward Cabrera

Whenever I get to fade the Marlins at a reasonable price, I will take it more often than not. I made this bet thinking AJ Puk would take the mound for Miami, but he was scratched with an illness. Tim Anderson was also out yesterday due to illness; maybe a bug is going around the team.

Edward Cabrera will take his place instead, which is probably a better option than Puk, but he might not be at his best today. Even if he is dominant, it’s still the Marlins.

Edward Cabrera is making his first start of the year after rehabbing a shoulder injury. The Marlins scheduled him to start his final rehab on Wednesday, April 17th. With Puk going down, they had no choice but to put him in today. To his credit, his last rehab outing was fantastic. He tossed five scoreless innings while punching out nine.

Is Edward Cabrera ready? We don’t know. He was scheduled to stretch out to 90 pitches on Wednesday before returning, but instead, he’s facing a major league lineup two days before that. If I don’t really know a pitcher’s health status, and following him is a bullpen without much rest, I’m fading.

I would prefer to see Puk in this game because the Giants match up better against lefties. However, the Giants have the eighth-highest Hard-Hit rate against righties, so 91 wRC+ is due to increase at some point. It’s not a good offense, but it’s better than the Marlins’.

Kyle Harrison lines up on the other side. We tailed him last time against the Nationals, and it didn’t go well. The home run continues to be his downfall, but I don’t think he allows the long ball today.