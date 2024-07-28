MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Sunday, July 28, 2024

He started to figure it out in May, posting a 3.28 ERA over 35.2 innings. He kept it going in June over two starts, posting a 1.93 ERA. It’s been more similar this month, posting a 3.57 ERA. This man just outdueled Logan Gilbert in Seattle. He can pitch, and I think he bounces back after his last start against Oakland.

The line on his start needs to look better. He pitched four innings while allowing four earned runs. However, he only made two mistakes, as the A’s hit two home runs in the game, two of their three hits. Soriano has been great at keeping the ball in the yard, as those were two of the eight home runs he’s allowed all year.

The A’s would have been shut out yesterday if it weren’t for a three-run home run by Shea Langeliers in the first inning. They got four of their five runs off two home runs in game two of this series. It was the same story in game one: they got five of their six runs from home runs.

I’ll tip my cap if they continue a power surge against a pitcher with a 60% groundball rate. It’s hard to maintain an offense like that, especially facing a heavy ground-ball pitcher. The sportsbooks look like they agree, posting his ER line at 1.5 with a juiced line on his 17.5 pitching outs. We should expect six innings of two-run ball from Soriano.

Osvaldo Bido is a tough pitcher to read. He’s coming off a five-inning, one-run performance against the Astros. He’s throwing a cutter at 15% now, upping that usage from last year. That’s the only real difference I see in his mix. He’s not throwing any harder, and his command needs to improve. He’s also rocking a 25% ground-ball rate, which can bite him at any moment if one of these Angels squares him up.

I would be surprised if he turned in anything better than five innings with two runs allowed. It’s hard to project him because he’s had bad blow-ups in the past or is only effective for a few innings. He’s not one of the A’s regulars; he got called up to make spot starts for injured pitchers. I can’t say I have much confidence in him.