MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Independence Day, July 4th, 2024

Five in a row! Let’s go!

It was always fading the Blue Jays bullpen. It’s a unit with no depth behind Chad Green and Trevor Richards, so if they are losing late, that will likely be the end of the game. We got an easy win on the Astros ML, as they won by seven runs.

Happy Fourth of July! If you’ve been reading my articles, you’re probably shocked to find the play I’m on today. Yes, it’s a two-team parlay. Let’s have some fun on America’s Birthday.

2024 Record: 75-81 (-10.32 U)

Two Team Parlay (+142) Risk 0.5 Units

Tigers vs. Twins Pitching Matchup: Kenta Maeda (5.76 ERA) vs. Bailey Ober (4.30 ERA)

Reds vs. Yankees Pitching Matchup: Frankie Montas (4.23 ERA) vs. Marcus Stroman (3.29 ERA)

These are two favorites that should be priced over -200. I wanted to bet them both individually, but a 1-1 day would be a loss in profit, given their weight in price. I don’t love anything else on the board, so let’s lower the risk, pair them together, and sweat out a fun parlay with a better chance of hitting than the odds indicate, in my opinion.