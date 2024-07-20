MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Saturday, July 20, 2024

Vladimir Guerrero Jr, we can be friends again. Last year, he cost me thousands, but he single handedly won our bet for us yesterday. We had Jack Flaherty under 17.5 pitching outs (+115), and he was cruising with a four-inning no-hitter. The fifth inning was a little bumpy, but we entered the sixth inning needing a miracle. Flaherty struck out the first two hitters, and almost all hope was gone. Then, Spencer Horowitz drew a walk on a long AB, and Vladdy walked to the plate. After a long AB, he hits a home run, and Flaherty is removed after recording 17 outs.

What a rush that was. Hopefully, these picks will be easier on our hearts, but produce the same winning result.

2024 Record: 84-86 (-5.90 U)

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners @ 9:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Framber Valdez (3.66 ERA) vs. George Kirby (3.29 ERA)

We discovered George Kirby would be an elite pitcher on October 15, 2022. Game 3 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros, the Mariners were down 2-0 in the series. With the way Lance McCullers Jr pitched, they needed a Superman-type performance from the 24-year-old. Kirby did that, throwing seven shutout innings and taking only 92 pitches. The Mariners lost that game 1-0 in extras, but since then, Kirby has risen to the occasion against Houston.

We have Houston futures galore. We have faded the Mariners plenty of times; they are not a team I’m high on. That said, the Mariners are still a good team, and I don’t think they get swept. This is the game they win.