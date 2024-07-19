MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Friday, July 19, 2024

Flaherty’s name is routinely brought up on the trade block. The Tigers are projected to be sellers at the deadline, and Flaherty is the number one target for other teams. Skubal is higher on the list, but his price is enormous. Every contender needing starting pitching will be calling regardless of his performance today. The deadline is July 30th, and the last thing they want is Flaherty getting injured.

So, we have a pitcher who’s extremely likely to get traded and is dealing with recent back tightness. He has not gone over 100 pitches in a month and a half, and this is his second start since June 27th.

Since this is the first game off the All-Star break, the bullpen is entirely fresh. Detroit has Reece Olson going tomorrow, who can fill innings. Before we even look at the matchup, the first sign of trouble should give Flaherty a quick exit. Manager AJ Hinch can easily explain an early exit; the break allowed them to work his way back. Based on where he’s at, it’s ambitious to think he goes six innings today unless he dominates.

Can he dominate today? It’s possible, but the Blue Jays have seen him this year, knocking seven hits and three runs. Flaherty pitched deep into this game, going 6.1 innings, but that was back in May.

The Blue Jay’s better split is against righties; the team OPS is 40 points higher. In July, they faced some solid pitching, and in 13 games, pitchers went over six innings or more in six of those games. The Blue Jays battle at the plate; they see more pitches than the league-average offense. This often leads to higher pitch counts.

The Blue Jays match up well against this pitch mix. Against right-handers who throw fastballs, sliders, and knuckle curves, the Blue Jays have the same xwOBA as the Phillies and just above the Braves. They rank 16th, but the difference between 16 and the fifth-ranked spot is .323 to .329.