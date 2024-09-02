MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Monday, September 2, 2024

I’ve turned into an Andre Pallante fan. His ability to keep the ball on the ground is special, rocking the highest ground-ball rate in the league. The floor on a starting pitcher is so high, and espewcially when his Hard-Hit rate is above average, the contact usually is softer. Even if there are runners on base, with the Cardinals defense especially, the double play is always on the table.

Pallante has also been fantastic on the road this season, rocking a 2.86 ERA compared to a 4.66 ERA at home. We even took the under in his last home start, which cashed for us. He’s been on a roll no matter the park against really tough matchups.

He’s faced elite offenses in four straight starts, tallying 24.2 innings and only allowing seven earned runs. This month, even with a five-run outing against the Mets (that game went under), he has a 3.30 ERA.

The Brewers’ offense has been good, not great, against right-handed pitching lately. They rank 14th in wRC+ against righties over the last two weeks at 108, 8% better than the league average. Over the last 30 days, they have a 119 wRC+. It’s clearly a good offense, but they don’t have an easy matchup against high leverage bullpen arms and Andre Pallante.

I project Pallante for six innings while allowing two runs, his average outing this month. Behind Pallante, we have Ryan Helsley (2.34 ERA), Andrew Kittredge (3.18 ERA), Ryan Fernandez (3.32 ERA), and Matthew Liberatore, who has a 2.50 ERA in August in the bullpen. I see the Brewers putting up at most four runs in this game.

The Cardinals get a date with Freddy Peralta, who has been disappointing this year because he’s so talented. However, he’s been on a heater over his last three starts, and I want in on the action. In his previous 17 innings, he’s allowed nine hits and one earned run, and his strikeout stuff was on full display in his last start.