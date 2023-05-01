MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for May 1, 2023

The Picks: Giants Team Total Under 3.5 (-125) 0.62 U to win 0.5 U, Astros First 5 Innings -0.5 (-120) 0.6 U to win 0.5 U

Cincinatti Reds vs. San Diego Padres @ 9:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Luke Weaver vs. Blake Snell

The scheduling really hurts the Padres here as well. As stated earlier, we love fading teams coming off a series at Coors Field or the Rockies themselves after a long homestand. The reason behind it stems from the Visual Memory Index. Basically, after a team plays at high altitude, then plays at sea level without an off-day to adjust, they often struggle offensively because their eyes pick up the ball differently. It’s a real phenomenon in baseball that has helped us profit over the last two seasons.

This is an even larger example, as the Padres just played a two-game series in Mexico City. Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú is 7,503 feet above sea level, while Coors Field is 5,200 feet above sea level. This one is a bit different than the Giants, due to the fact that Petco is a more difficult part to hit in than Minute Maid. Not only that, but it’s currently raining in San Diego, and the weather at first pitch appears to be in the high 50s with the marine layer making it more difficult for balls to fly out of the park.

I think the Reds are a decent play today on the ML, but I’d rather fade the Padres offense at such a high total. Considering they are the home team and it’s more likely they win, there is a solid chance we only see eight innings of hitting from them. They don’t have a particularly tough matchup, but it still should be challenging for them to put across runs.

Luke Weaver isn’t great, but he is facing a Padres offense that ranks 18th in wRC+ against righties, and that’s factoring in the 10 runs they scored in two games off right-handed pitching. Weaver’s 7.71 ERA is definitely concerning, but his 31.4% strikeout rate is fantastic, and his 5.73 xERA points to modest positive regression. Home runs have been his major problem, allowing five in two starts. Not only will it be challenging to hit home runs at Petco today for everyone, but it’ll be much more difficult after playing at a stadium at sea level compared to 7,500 feet the day before.

The Reds bullpen has been much more effective than a lot of people realize. They rank eighth in SIERA, 12th in ERA, and 11th in both FIP and xFIP. There aren’t a lot of flashy names, but they do have a solid group out there capable of slowing runs. The ballpark will also be in their favor, as it’s going to be challenging to hit at all.

The full game under and a sprinkle of the Reds through the first five are good plays, but easily my favorite is this team total. Laying the juice, it’s worth it.