MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Thursday, June 22, 2023

Atlant Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ 1:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Bryce Elder vs. Aaron Nola

Yesterday, I loved the under through both halves. The Phillies were sizeable favorites against their division foes at -130, but the game was rained out. I wanted to go back to the under, but it quickly dropped to 8.5, which didn’t make it worth it anymore with Bryce Elder on the mound. I then looked at the money line and saw the Braves flipped from +115 to -115 with Elder instead of Smith-Shawver. Why?

Most people might have Elder a full-notch above Smith-Shawver, but I would disagree. I think they are pretty similar. AJ Smith-Shawver has an 80 Stuff+ and a 90 Pitching+, while Elder grades out at a 75 Stuff+ with a 97 Pitching+. AJ sits with a 4.45 SIERA and a 2.64 xERA, while Elder has a 3.91 xERA and 3.88 SIERA. Both have current ERAs in the two’s, which the public sees, but granted, AJ has far less time in the big leagues. I’m afraid I have to disagree with the complete line flip, so now the biggest edge belongs to the Phillies instead of the total.

This isn’t your classic, “Elder is due for regression, let’s fade him” play, this is simply an overreaction by the books, and the day game puts the Phillies in a better spot for multiple reasons.

For one, the Braves have this weird thing where they don’t show up offensively much during the day. I was told this by Braves fans when I first started giving out picks publicly in 2021, and I didn’t put a lot of stock into it until I watched it unfold over multiple seasons. In 2021, the Braves had a .707 OPS during the day compared to a .772 OPS at night. In 2022, they had a .724 OPS during the day and .778 OPS at night. This season, they have a .756 OPS during the day and a .847 OPS at night. We’d have to go back to 2018 to find a year they performed better during the day than during night games. Weird.