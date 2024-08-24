MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Saturday, August 24, 2024

Yesterday’s game ended 6-1. The Cardinals had no trouble putting runs up on the board, but the Twins had a weirdly lousy day against a pitcher they’d never seen before. That can happen to any team, and Pallante is a good pitcher. Pallante also dominates left-handed bats, which the Twins lineup is filled with. Today, they face a former teammate who has problems against lefties.

Sonny Gray has a specific problem we target when betting on the Twins offense. We want pitchers who struggle against left-handed bats. The Twins load up their lineup with powerful lefties, and their righties (Royce Lewis) can hit anybody. Gray fits that mold, supporting a .778 OPS against left-handed bats this season compared to a .599 OPS against righties.

Gray has also been terrible on the road this season, rocking a 5.43 ERA compared to a 2.72 ERA at home. He’s given up 14 home runs on the road, which is a problem for Gray. Today, he faces the second-best offense by wRC+ at home against right-handed pitching with the fifth-highest SLG and ISO. They bring power to matchups like these, and we should see it again today.

On the flip side, we have Pablo Lopez. His ERA predictors have him as a mid-3s ERA pitcher this year, and I agree, but that doesn’t mean he pitches like one today. He doesn’t like pitching at Target Field either, rocking a 4.95 ERA this season and a 4.21 ERA last season. I understand why this place is so good for hitting in the summer months.

He faces a Cardinals lineup that ranks as the ninth-best road offense against righties in the league this season by wRC+. They have a balanced attack of lefties and righties, and Pablo doesn’t have exaggerated splits in either direction. The Cardinals have a 106 wRC+ over the last two weeks against righties, which places them close to the top ten in that span. They are a good, not great, offense that can help us get there today.

I have another wild trend. The over has hit in 27 of the last 39 games the Twins have been the favorite. The Twins are sizeable favorites today against the Cardinals ace, where they have an excellent matchup and familiarity, so I expect Gray to struggle. I was looking at the Twins team total, but I don’t want to exclude an above-average offense in great weather for hitting.