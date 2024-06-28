MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Friday, June 28, 2024

His 5.10 ERA is lucky to be that low. His 6.81 xERA puts him in the first percentile, meaning you can argue that he’s the worst pitcher in the league right now. Even Patrick Corbin isn’t that low, sitting with a 6.48 xERA. He also has the luxury of pitching at Petco, a huge pitchers’ park, where he’s put up a 3.55 ERA. This season, he has 22.1 innings on the road and posted a 6.85 ERA.

Vasquez’s one redeeming quality is his ability to throw strikes. His walk rate is much lower than most pitchers at only 5.6%, but his stuff is far below average, so being in the zone so much has yet to help him exactly. For a player in the zone as much as he is, to post a strikeout rate under 15% while being in the ninth percentile in whiff rate, is highly concerning.

His ground-ball rate and Hard-Hit rate are above average. He allows more problematic contact than most pitchers, and more of it is in the air than most. He can’t get the strikeout when he needs it, and there will be consistent contact from the Red Sox throughout the game.

The Red Sox offense has been great against right-handers lately. They have a 116 wRC+ with a .781 OPS, ranking inside the top ten. Funny enough, over the last 30 days, it’s been the same, both in wRC+ and OPS, but this time, they rank closer to the top five in both. Vasquez’s 3.5 earned-run line with a 14.5 outs line is priced correctly; I think he gets bounced early.

Nick Pivetta is in line for positive regression, with a 3.36 SIERA and 3.96 xERA. He’s no ace but a high-end three-starter with strikeout upside. His 20.9% K-BB ratio would place him 14th in the league if he were qualified, ahead of pitchers like Zack Wheeler, Logan Gilbert, Tanner Houck, and Shota Imanaga. He’s also in the 64th percentile in hard-hit rate and a pitcher who deserves respect.

He has a tough assignment with a Padres offense that has been equally great as the Red Sox lately.