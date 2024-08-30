MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Friday, August 30th, 2024

2024 Record: 109-111 (-5.76 U)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cleveland Guardians @ 7:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Bailey Falter (4.43 ERA) vs. Ben Lively (3.62 ERA)

The weather calls for runs at Progressive Field, but I can’t fade this Guardians bullpen, who had an off-day to rest up for this one. Ben Lively is also solid, and while he likely gives up a few runs, it’s the Guardians bats we are focusing on today.

Bailey Falter is below average in just about everything. His xERA is above five, and his SIERA is 4.86, implying that overall regression is looming for the southpaw. We don’t need the peripherals to tell us that; he’s below average in strikeout and Hard-Hit rate. He also doesn’t keep the ball on the ground, and 50% of his pitches are 91-92 MPH fastballs.

The Guardians have been on a bit of a slate over the past few months, but one area where the bats have excelled is against left-handed pitching at home. They have a 116 wRC+ in this spot which is the eighth hight mark this season. They also have the fifth highest ISO, meaning they’ve really tapped into power as well.

Falter is a fly ball pitcher walking into a ballpark with the eighth-highest park factor for home runs this year. We’ve talked about this park so many times this year. The wind tunnel has balls exiting Progressive Field at a higher rate than ever due to the new renovations this offseason. The Guardians have proved they can hit for power in spots like these, and Falter is an ideal candidate to face in these conditions.

Especially when the wind is blowing out to left field, all the righties in Cleveland’s lineup are live to hit one over the left field wall (Jose Ramirez, Jhokensy Noel, David Fry, Lane Thomas—I’m looking at you).

The Pirates have a horrific bullpen. They rank 29th in ERA at 5.63 since August 1st, and they rank 27th in ERA among 30 teams over the entire season. They just got throttled by the Cubs, so while they did have a day off, they had plenty of use over the past few days. I have zero faith in any arm back there.