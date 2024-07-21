MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Sunday, July 21, 2024

It’s a bit more risky, as Shota has been over this line in three straight games, but this matchup couldn’t be much worse with how Arizona is hitting lefties. It’s the pitch mix Imanaga throws that should get him in trouble.

Shota Imanaga primarily relies on his four-seam fastball and splitter. It takes up about 88% of his arsenal, and both are solid pitches. His four-seam fastball is due for some negative regression, but they are both above-average offerings overall. However, the Diamondbacks pillage that combination from lefties. The Diamondbacks have the number one xwOBA in the league against those two pitches from lefties at .390. The chart below shows the top ten teams against this mix.

The next best team against those offerings is the Braves at .369, who didn’t score a run against Imanaga, but he did only go five innings and allowed seven hits. The Dodgers and Mariners (3rd and 4th ranked) forced him to go under six innings. The fifth-ranked team, the Mets, hit him for ten earned runs in three innings. That’s why I’m interested in pitching outs. Whether the teams scored or not, he didn’t go over six innings against any team that ranks in the top five, and now he gets the best one.

If we add sweepers and curveballs, which have a combined usage rate of 11.1%, the Diamondbacks still rank number one in xwOBA at .375, 21 points higher than the second-place Dodgers.

The Diamondbacks are a force against lefties in general. They are projected to have eight right-handed hitters in their lineup today, Imagana’s lesser split (.552 OPS vs LHH, .678 OPS vs RHH). Since June began, they have a 125 wRC+, seventh best in the league. Since July began, that has increased to 131.

Another wrinkle is that Shota is not his best spot at home and during the day. He has a 3.40 ERA at home versus a 2.51 ERA on the road. He also has a 3.63 ERA during day games versus a 2.51 ERA during night games. The start against the Mets is the big reason those numbers are what they are, but the Mets faced him in a home day game, and they performed well against his pitch mix…