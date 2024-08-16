MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Friday, August 16, 2024

Lorenzen is also due to allow some home runs, as his xFIP and FIP are both over five. He also struggles against right-handed bats, so I’d expect players like Jonathan India, Tyler Stephenson, Spencer Steer, and Noelvi Marte to lead the offense today.

The Reds saw Lorenzen this year as a member of the Rangers, scoring five runs in six innings against him. That was back in April, but at that point in the season, the Reds started slow, putting up an 81 wRC+, ranked 24th in the league. They still blasted Lorenzen, and now that the bats are hot, I see no reason why they can’t replicate that performance.

The Reds have a .753 OPS against right-handed pitching at home this season, while the Royals have a .665 OPS against right-handed pitching on the road. The Royals have a .798 OPS against righties at home this year; the offense drops off a cliff on the road.

Nick Martinez will take the mound for the Reds, a pitcher that’s been rolling lately. He’s been up and down from the bullpen, but in August so far, he’s only allowed one run in 13 innings with just seven hits allowed.

Martinez’s main secondaries are his cutter and changeup, and the Royals rank 17th against those two offerings among 30 teams. If I’m Martinez, I’m spamming cutters all day, as the Royals rank second to last against right-handed cutters in xwOBA.

Martinez’s underlying metrics are even better than I thought, and I knew they were good. He’s rocking a 2.91 xERA, which puts him in the 90th percentile in baseball. His 2.7% walk rate is tied with Zach Eflin for the best mark in Major League Baseball, and his 29.6% Hard-Hit rate is lower than Emmanuel Clase and is only trailing Chris Sale, Blake Snell, and Kyle Bradish among all starting pitchers.