MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 2, 2023

2023 Straight Plays Record: 5-2 (+3.28 U) – 71.4% Win Rate

2023 PrizePicks Entries: 0-2 (-1 U) – 0% Win Rate

I will track both records separately so you can track how I’m doing on game picks and PrizePick entries!

Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays @ 1:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Joey Wentz vs. Jeffrey Springs

This play is not for the faint of heart. Not only does the model support this play, but I was looking to play them anyway in some format.

The Tigers are getting stomped on. They’ve lost the last two games by a combined score of 16-2. Shane McClanahan shut Detroit down in the first game, and then Spencer Turnbull got destroyed, resulting in a 12-2 Rays win. If you followed my picks in any of the last two seasons, I love plays like these. Not only have the Rays won both games of the series, but they are coming off a game where they won by 10+ runs. We like to fade teams like this, especially early in the season.

Joey Wentz will get the ball for the Tigers, a pitcher the Rays haven’t seen before. The Rays have as much data as any team and will deploy a predominantly right-handed lineup. Hence why the Rays are a huge favorite, they are the better team, and they have home field advantage. That doesn’t mean they’ll get to Wentz, who has a pitch mix that works on both righties and lefties.

Lefties with cutters as good as Wentz’s can succeed against right-handed lineups. Went’z cutter ranked second among all pitchers in xwOBA against last year (.176), who threw at least 25 cutters previous season. He threw it 122 times, about as many times as Luis Severino, who had a .282 xwOBA on his cutter. He threw 32 innings last year to a 3.03 ERA, 3.62 xERA, and 3.54 FIP. He held right-handed hitters to a .642 OPS. Wentz can succeed against this Rays lineup by throwing his cutter in on the hands to produce that soft contact.