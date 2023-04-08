MLB Best Bets: Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds, White Sox, Blue Jays

Just so we all know, I’m using BetMGM lines only this year. Here’s a link to get started with a risk-free $1000 bet. You can also use code “JB200” if you’re betting MLB. Wager $10 on any MLB game and receive $200 instantly.

All prop entries will be on PrizePicks: Here’s a link to get a 100% deposit match.

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins @ 2:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Luis Garcia vs. Joe Ryan

For some reason my Houston Astros don’t want to win when we’ve bet on them this season. This is the team’s last straw before I put them on my no-bet list. The line for this game opened with Houston as an underdog. They were sitting at +105 and have gotten a line movement in their favor. The Astros now find themselves at -105 and have received 60% of the bets and 78% of the money. With the big money on Houston, I see this as a great bounce back spot for them after they lost in extra innings yesterday.

When I look at the numbers, this is a game where Luis Garcia helps get this team back in the win column. Garcia faced the Twins twice last season winning both matchups and pitched great in both starts. He went at least five innings in both starts and combined for 14 strikeouts in those starts.

For Joe Ryan he has only seen Houston once in his career and he struggled in that loss back in May of last year. Houston and Garcia will get it done today.