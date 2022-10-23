Astros vs Yankees, Padres vs. Phillies, Championship Series Best Bets for October 23, 2022.

How amazing it must be to be a Philadelphia sports fan at the moment. You have the undefeated Eagles, the 76ers are one of basketball’s best teams, and the Phillies are on their way to a World Series.

Zack Wheeler gets the ball for the Phillies today in the final game at Citizens Bank Park. I’ve said it before, and I’ll continue to say it. I think Zack Wheeler is the best pitcher in the playoffs right now.

The uptick in velocity that he’s experienced, moving from about 95-96 MPH to 97-98 MPH, puts him up there with any pitcher in the entire sport. He looks as good, if not better than his CY Young caliber season last year.

He was brilliant in Game 1, throwing seven innings of shutout ball while allowing just one hit. The Padres didn’t have a chance. What made this start even more impressive was it was in Petco Park, where the San Diego fans were as loud as any stadium we’ve seen. It didn’t matter; Wheeler destroyed them when he’s been shakier on the road this season.

Now you get Wheeler in Citizens Bank Park, where he’s dominated all season. In Philadelphia this year, he’s rocking a 1.85 ERA compared to a 3.84 ERA on the road. His arm being fresh is also important, as the Phillies opted not to throw him in game four so he could get adequate rest.

Yu Darvish will oppose Wheeler, who pitched very well outside of two mistakes to Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. That was in San Diego, where it’s much easier to pitch, and he had the crowd behind him.