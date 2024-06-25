MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Tuesday, June 25

Brayan Bello isn’t safe, either. The only thing he’s doing right now at an elite rate is keeping the ball on the ground. His strikeout and walk rate aren’t impressive, and his Hard-Hit rate is in the 29th percentile. The Blue Jays rank 12th in xwOBA among all teams against his pitch mix, and they’ve hit him well in the past.

Through 87 PA, the Blue Jays’ current roster is hitting .359 against Bello. The only player without a hit against him is Davis Schneider, who has only faced him three times. I wouldn’t say I love this Jays offense; how could you be? However, they have a 102 wRC+ against righties over the last two weeks, and they get a lesser pitcher today than they’ve hit around before. Over the entire season, they do rank 14th in wRC+, they should contribute here. Bello’s ER line is also juiced at -135 to the over.

Bello has looked like the worst version of himself in June. He’s rocking a 6.23 ERA this month over 21.2 innings. He’s allowed 11 walks, 18 strikeouts, 30 hits, and 15 earned runs during these starts against the Blue Jays, Yankees, White Sox, and Tigers. I would go with the Red Sox ML today, but I can’t get past how bad Bello has looked and how poorly he’s performed vs. the Blue Jays’ current roster.

I like Boston’s bullpen, but it’s not in a good rest spot. Key arms like Chris Martin, Zach Kelly, Greg Weissert, and Brennan Bernardino will make their third appearance in the last four days if they pitch. Kenley Jansen won’t be available, and Chase Anderson and Isiah Campbell pitched yesterday. The Blue Jays bullpen is also not rested, and it is full-blown bad.

It’s supposed to be in the mid-80s at Fenway tonight with 8-10 MPH wind blowing out. Fenway Park is already one of the better hitters parks in the league, and tonight, it’s playing up. There were some juiced 8.5s available, but I’m taking the plus money on the over as I expect we’ll exceed ten runs. Take this to 9 (-120).

The Pick: Over 9 Runs (+100) Risk 0.5 Units

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets @ 7:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Gerrit Cole vs. David Peterson

The Mets are hot, and the Yankees are not. I don’t usually take this bet, but I can’t get this vision out of my head. Gerrit Cole is not losing against the Mets after losing in his debut.