MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Tuesday, April 16, 2024

2024 Record: 22-25 (-4.57 U)

San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins @ 6:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Jordan Hicks vs. Ryan Weathers

Miami doesn’t have an advantage on the field today, but the sportsbooks still respect them. They did make the playoffs last year, so the books can’t just drop them into White Sox territory. It’s also the Giants who are off to a bad start, but they are still the better team on every side of the ball and have the better starting pitcher today.

I did a deep dive on Jordan Hicks on episode 648 of the Just Baseball Show. I talked about how smoothly he’s transitioned to the rotation. His pitch mix reminds me of a right-handed Framber Valdez. It’s not an exact comp, but we have a hard-sinker thrower with a fantastic breaking ball, and everything induces ground balls. He can remain in the rotation if his command doesn’t change.

His strikeout rate is the only “problem,” but there is a reason it’s lower than most would expect. When I watch Jordan Hicks, his pitch count is always low because hitters are aggressive against him. He fills the zone with strikes, so they want to stay caught up and deal with his offspeed pitches, garnering 40% whiff rates. He can eat innings due to this, which puts the Giants in a good spot late in the game.

The Marlins offense has an 86 wRC+ against righties this season, placing them 21st in the league. That’s not good, but it gets even worse when you see they have the highest ground-ball rate as an offense in the league. They are facing one of the better ground-ball pitchers in the game. As long as those ground balls hit the glove instead of the hole, Hicks should cruise.

Behind Hicks is a bullpen that’s in an average rest spot. We probably won’t see Camilo Doval again, but Ryan Walker, the Rogers brothers, and Landen Roupp have all thrown 13 or fewer pitches in the last three days. I have confidence in all of them to get the job done after Hicks exists after 5-6 innings.

Ryan Weathers will get the ball for Miami. I think he’s a fine pitcher, a five starter for most teams. While his 2.57 ERA so far is impressive, his xERA is over six, and it’s due to his low strikeout rate and high walk rate. He does a good job keeping the ball on the ground, but he can’t eat innings due to his below average command that elevates his pitch count.