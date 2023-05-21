MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for May 21, 2023

Seattle Mariners vs. Atlanta Braves @ 1:35 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: George Kirby vs. Jared Shuster

Before we begin, I got the worst of the number as I’m writing. I bet this on the opener when the Mariners were sitting at -120. What happened overnight was a lot of Braves money came in and moved the line down to the -110 range. I don’t love to see that, but it’s still worth a play.

The Mariners took the loss in the first game but battled back in the second. Today will be the deciding game, but the starting pitching matchup heavily favors the Mariners. George Kirby will toe the rubber for Seattle, who is the far better pitcher than Jared Shuster.

George Kirby is approaching ace status, but he isn’t being priced like that. I haven’t been betting on him because every line seems like a trap. He was a -155 favorite to Andrew Heaney. He was a -120 favorite against Tanner Houck and the Red Sox. Those are just his last two starts, and he comes out and dominates every time. I will bet this continues, as Kirby’s underlying metrics are phenomenal.

Kirby is in the 80th percentile in Hard-Hit rate and is in the 99th percentile in walk rate. If his strikeout rate were a bit higher than 20%, his xERA would be one of baseball’s best. It’s still 2.96, and he’s facing a Braves team in their worst split. The last time he faced the Braves was last season, when he threw six innings and allowed one unearned run.

The Braves and Rays reign supreme against left-handed pitching, but the Braves drop off against right-handed pitching. The Braves rank 16th in wRC+ (99) and 13th in OPS (.732). In May, the wRC+ drops to 93 and the OPS to .705, sitting at 19th. These are still fine numbers, but not nearly as strong as from the left side. Kirby has also been better against right-handed bats this season, and it’s not out of nowhere. He’s throwing his sinker much more to right-handed bats, and now righties only have a .525 OPS against him.

Jared Shuster will throw for the Braves, who has not been impressive. He has more walks than strikeouts, and his xERA is 6.47. He looked a bit better in his last start, but he still allowed three runs in five innings. He’s facing a right-handed dominant lineup when allowing a .890 OPS to right-handed bats this season. The Mariners have a 105 wRC+ and a .721 OPS against left-handers in May, both better marks than the Braves right now.