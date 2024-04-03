MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 3, 2024

Chris Paddack bounced around after multiple injuries but found a spot with the Minnesota Twins in 2022. He didn’t pitch much last season due to injuries, but when he returned, the Twins found a spot for him in the rotation and bullpen.

His stuff looked a lot better than it did in 2022. His fastball increased to an average of almost 96 MPH from the previous 93 MPH mark. He threw three shutout innings to end his season in September, then 3.2 IP in the playoffs with one hit and six strikeouts. I thought he looked great, and now that he’s healthy, Paddack has plenty of upside.

He’s facing a Brewers offense that has started well against righties, putting up a 112 wRC+, good for 11th in the league. I do see some regression coming for the offense, as they’ve way overperformed compared to the quality of the contact they are putting up. They rank in the bottom ten in ISO, xwOBA, and hard hit rates. It’s a good offense, but the early numbers inflate what the market thinks of them.

Joe Ross toes the rubber for the Brewers. Similarly to Mize, Ross last threw in Major League Baseball a while ago. Mize’s last outing was in 2022, and Ross’s previous outing was in 2021 with the Washington Nationals.

He was decent in 2021, putting up a 4.24 xERA in 108 innings with an average strikeout and walk rate. Overall, he has been fine, but he has one issue the Twins can exploit; facing left-handed hitters.

In his career, lefties are hitting .291/.371/474 with a .361 wOBA. Righties drop to .235/.279/.374 with a .281 wOBA. Ross is rocking a 4.99 FIP and 4.91 xFIP vs lefties with a 3.49 FIP and 3.57 xFIP against righties. He should see a left-handed dominant lineup today: Julien, Kirloff, Kepler, Wallner, Santana, and Castro. The other two righties are Buxton and Correa. I love the matchup today against Ross, who is making his first start in years.