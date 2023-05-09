MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for May 9, 2023

Alek Manoah does not look the same as he did last season, but it’s even worse than I originally thought. Manoah never had electrifying stuff but did a fantastic job limiting hard contact and free passes. In 2022, he sat in the 92nd percentile in Hard-Hit rate and the 70th percentile in walk rate. His Hard-Hit rate has increased by 9% this season, dropping him to the 36th percentile. He was never a big strikeout guy, but he entered the league with a 27.7% strikeout rate, now sitting at 18.1%. This number drop-off has shown much more in his xERA than the actual ERA, which is separated by two runs (4.71 ERA vs. 6.70 xERA).

He’s going up against a Phillies offense with a clear better split this season against right-handed pitching. Against righties, the Phillies have the eighth-highest wRC+ at 109 and the seventh-highest OPS at .769. The Phillies are above average against sinkers and fastballs, with a few hitters destroying sliders. That’s what they’ll see from Manoah today.

On the flip side, the Blue Jays’ offense is a train that doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon. They rank seventh in baseball in wRC+ against righties (112) and eighth in OPS (.759). They’ll go up against Aaron Nola, who has seen a decline in stuff to begin the year. He’s still throwing plenty of strikes, but he’s leaving balls in the middle of the zone and has seen a decrease in velocity. His four-seam fastball and sinker have fallen at least one MPH since last year, and the whiff rates are down across the board. His 19.2% strikeout rate and 36% ground-ball rate are the lowest of his career.

The Blue Jays’ offense won’t do him any favors and hasn’t when they’ve seen him. It’s a small sample, but in 32 PA, Nola is rocking a .419 opponent average, a .447 xwOBA, and a .672 xSLG against the Jays’ current roster.

The Phillies’ bullpen is very inconsistent. They either look great or allow a blow-up. They sit with the fifth-worst bullpen ERA at 5.20. The Blue Jays bullpen has plenty of solid arms, but they haven’t been performing from a production standpoint, sitting with a 3.97 ERA, good for 14th in baseball.

Citizens Bank Park ranks as the fourth-highest run-scoring environment today, with 8-10 MPH wind blowing out with temperatures around 70 degrees. It’s a great day for baseball.